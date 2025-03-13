Actor Nathan Fillion, who will portray the brash and hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, has shared new insights into his role. Fillion, a close friend of Gunn, has collaborated with him on several past projects.

Who is Guy Gardner?

In the comics, Guy Gardner is known for his fiery temper, rebellious nature, and disregard for rules. Despite his rough personality, he remains a true hero, willing to risk his life to protect the innocent.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Fillion echoed this sentiment, stating "What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless. So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good."

He added, "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment? And that's the answer. That's what you do at that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!"

Fillion to reprise role in Lanterns

Fillion will also reprise his role as Guy Gardner in the upcoming DCU series Lanterns, where he will star alongside Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.

The series will follow the Green Lanterns as they investigate a murder on Earth.

Superman will be the first major release in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s newly established DCU, serving as a launchpad for multiple upcoming projects.

Superman premieres worldwide on 11 July 2025.

