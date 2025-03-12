Ahead of the highly anticipated Invincible season 3 finale, Amazon has dropped a sneak peek at the climactic battle between Mark Grayson and Conquest. The third season began streaming on February 6 and has received glowing reviews from critics and audiences.

Conquest arrives to challenge Mark

Conquest is a powerful alien from the planet Viltrum, the same as Mark Grayson. Sent by their leader, he has one mission: to force Mark to join the Viltrum Empire by any means necessary. As one of the most brutal and formidable characters in the series, his arrival sets the stage for an intense and devastating showdown.

Showrunner Robert Kirkman on the epic clash

Showrunner Robert Kirkman spoke about the upcoming battle, saying, “At the end of 307, Mark is at his absolute lowest. He has seen other versions of himself decimate the planet. Everyone is turned against him. He is participating in the rebuilding effort, but he feels more guilt than he has ever felt in his life. And Conquest shows up.”

He continued, “So he's in this unique headspace. He's backed into a corner. The world is already in shambles, and Cecil calls [Conquest] 'Mr. 10 Times Worse.' We've been hinting at this character's arrival since season 2 when Anissa warned that he was going to be coming, and now he's here. So it's going to get even worse somehow.”

Season 3 nears its finale

Based on the comics by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible debuted in 2021 and quickly became a fan favourite due to its strong writing and brutal action sequences.

It proved impossible to cut a trailer for the S3 finale - too much insanity, too many spoilers. So here's the ending of Episode 7 again, and instead we'll be posting a clip from the first few minutes of the finale tomorrow. Stand ready for its arrival, worms!!! pic.twitter.com/k7iPrltsMK — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 10, 2025

The season 3 finale, titled I Thought You'd Never Shut Up, will stream on Prime Video on March 13, 2025.

