New behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the second season of Daredevil: Born Again have surfaced. The second season was greenlit alongside the first and began filming in New York in February. The first season debuted on Netflix this March to rave reviews.

Advertisment

Also Read: Warner Bros.'s future hinges on James Gunn's Superman success

The anti-vigilante task force (Spoilers Ahead)

The newly released photos showcase the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which was established by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), now the Mayor of New York. While the task force claims to protect the city, it is actually Fisk’s private army, meant to eliminate anyone he sees as a threat.

Advertisment

Spoiler for #DaredevilBornAgain S2.



(I advise you to mute the hashtag if you don't want to see set photos, because lots of people will be posting them)

-

-

-

-

-

-

The Anti-Vigilante Task Force suits that Fisk made to go after vigilantes in New York. pic.twitter.com/p71Nvo7UTk — Warling (@WarlingHD) March 11, 2025

Also Read: Princess Mononoke returns to IMAX for Studio Ghibli's 40th anniversary

Advertisment

Fans have noted that the task force's logo closely resembles The Punisher’s iconic white skull. This connection was hinted at in the recently released third episode of season one, where fans finally saw Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in action. Marvel has already announced a special presentation focusing on the character.

Also Read: GOT creator George R.R. Martin praises A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms spinoff

Jon Bernthal's thoughts on The Punisher

Speaking about the upcoming special, Jon Bernthal expressed his passion for the character, saying, “I care very deeply about Frank. I’m really grateful that I’m getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve. We’re giving it our all, and we’re trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we’re not going to turn our back on the audience—it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be light, and I think it’s the version that this character deserves. I’m just beyond honoured and grateful that we get the opportunity.”

Also Read: Netflix releases action-packed new trailer for Devil May Cry

With only three episodes released, Daredevil: Born Again currently holds an 83 per cent critic rating and an 82 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. New episodes drop weekly on Disney+.