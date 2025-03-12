Netflix has just released an action-packed new trailer for the upcoming animated series Devil May Cry. The series is animated by Studio Mir, known for their work on shows like Dota: Dragon's Blood, Harley Quinn, and X-Men '97.

Advertisment

Also Read: Princess Mononoke returns to IMAX for Studio Ghibli's 40th year anniversary

The series was created by Adi Shankar, who also developed the critically successful Castlevania series and its sequel Castlevania: Nocturne for Netflix. Devil May Cry is based on the popular video game franchise, which has sold over 32 million copies worldwide.

The plot and characters

Advertisment

The story centres on the demon hunter Dante and his efforts to stop various demon invasions on Earth. Dante is a Nephilim, a half-demon, half-angel hybrid, born from the union of the demon Sparda and the angel Eva.

Also Read: Star Wars: Andor showrunner teases surprise Rogue One cameo in season 2

The new trailer offers a glimpse of Dante in action, battling a demon known as The White Rabbit, who seeks to open a portal to hell and take over the world. It also teases a highly anticipated showdown between Dante and his estranged brother, Vergil. The series draws inspiration from Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening, the third instalment in the video game franchise.

Advertisment

It’s Dante’s world, we’re all just living in it. From creator Adi Shankar and based on the best-selling Capcom video games, DEVIL MAY CRY is only on Netflix April 3. pic.twitter.com/B4ruJAqnOp — Netflix (@netflix) March 11, 2025

Also Read: John Wick 5 confirmed: Keanu Reeves returns to action

The voice cast

The voice cast includes Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferino, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Kevin Conroy as VP Baines.

The series is written by Alex Larsen (Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix and Yasuke) and will consist of eight episodes. Devil May Cry will premiere on Netflix on April 3, 2025.

Also Read: One Piece English dub finally catches up with Japanese version