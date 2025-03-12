GKIDS has just announced that Studio Ghibli's 1997 animated classic Princess Mononoke, which has been remastered in 4K under the supervision of industry veteran Atsushi Okui, will be released in IMAX across North America.

Release date and availability

Screenings in the USA and Canada will begin on March 26 to coincide with the studio's 40th anniversary. Both the Japanese original and the English dub will be available for viewing.

Moro and San invite you to experience #PrincessMononoke in IMAX. Hayao Miyazaki's timeless masterpiece appears FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER in IMAX starting March 26. Get your tickets now. https://t.co/RYe7lzxUjq pic.twitter.com/iu54Vt6QZM — IMAX (@IMAX) March 11, 2025

What is Princess Mononoke about?

The movie is a historical fantasy film set in feudal Japan and follows the exiled prince Ashitaka as he searches for the source of a deadly corruption spreading across the land. On his journey, he encounters the wolf goddess Moro and her adopted human daughter, San.

Directed by Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, the film explores themes of environmentalism and the consequences of human greed on the natural world. Princess Mononoke began production in 1995 and was the most expensive animated movie Japan had produced at the time.

Count your days. The Wolf Princess is here. 🔥



PRINCESS MONONOKE hits @IMAX theatres for the first time ever in an all-new 4K restoration starting March 26. Japanese & English dub showtimes available. Tickets on sale now.https://t.co/8avAcjDkeE pic.twitter.com/C8w4nLGqG8 — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) March 11, 2025

The movie was both a critical and commercial hit, grossing over $194 million worldwide. It is widely considered one of Miyazaki's best films.

The voice cast

The Japanese voice cast includes Yōji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida, Yūko Tanaka, Kaoru Kobayashi, Masahiko Nishimura, Tsunehiko Kamijō, and Sumi Shimamoto.

The English voice cast features Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

