While many Spider-Man fans had hoped the next instalment would be a more grounded, street-level adventure, a new report suggests they may be disappointed. The upcoming film is expected to feature multiple villains and a much larger scale than initially anticipated.

Sony’s push for a bigger story

This news isn’t entirely surprising, as previous reports indicated that Sony was hesitant about Marvel Studios’ plans for a more street-level story. Instead, the studio reportedly wanted something in line with the scale of the previous Spider-Man movies.

Villain speculation and larger MCU connections

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, multiple villain rumours have surfaced, including names like Knull, Mephisto, and Doctor Doom. Perez noted, "I have heard many conflicting things, first Knull, then Mephisto, now Doom. What I can say is, I don’t expect the villain to be someone 'street-level'."

Given that Spider-Man 4 takes place after Avengers: Doomsday and sets up Avengers: Secret Wars, a larger-scale threat makes sense.

Eddie Brock’s introduction

Perez also claimed that Spider-Man 4 will introduce Eddie Brock into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean a full-fledged Spider-Man vs. Venom battle. Instead, it could serve as a setup for future instalments.

The movie will be the third installment of Phase Six of the MCU, with a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The movie is expected to begin production in 2025.

Fans will have to wait until the film’s release on 31 July 2026 for answers. Spider-Man 4 is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

