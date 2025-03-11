Actress Camila Mendes has expressed her excitement about being part of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe. The film, based on the beloved He-Man franchise, is directed by Travis Knight, known for his work on Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee.

The story of Masters of the Universe

The movie follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who wields a magical sword that transforms him into the mighty warrior He-Man. Alongside his allies, he battles the evil warlock Skeletor to protect his homeland.

A second attempt at live-action He-Man

This marks the second live-action adaptation of the franchise. The first was the 1987 film, directed by Gary Goddard and starring Dolph Lundgren. Though it was a critical and commercial failure, it has since gained a cult following.

Camila Mendes on joining the cast

Speaking at SXSW, Mendes shared her enthusiasm for the project, saying, "It's pretty crazy. I'm pinching myself every day, and I'm just so excited to be surrounded by such an incredible cast of people that I've looked up to. So yeah, I'm stoked. I'm on a tiny little break [from filming] to do SXSW." Mendes will play Teela, Prince Adam’s childhood friend and captain of the royal guard.

An impressive ensemble cast

Joining Mendes in the film are Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit cinemas on 5 June 2026.

