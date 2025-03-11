After 18 years, the English dub of One Piece has finally caught up with the Japanese version, marking a historic milestone for the beloved anime.The series, which first aired in Japan on 20 October 1999, has now surpassed 1,100 episodes.

The news was shared by Emily Fajardo, the ADR Director for the English dub, who took to social media to celebrate the achievement:

"With this, after 18 years, the #ONEPIECE English dub will officially be caught up to the Japanese version of the main story. Wanted to share a few thoughts on my part of this enormous team effort (sic)."

Fajardo also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for their dedication. The milestone was made possible, in part, due to the Japanese version entering a six-month hiatus.

A global phenomenon

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling manga, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

With over 523.2 million copies sold worldwide, One Piece remains the best-selling manga series in history.

In 2022, the anime became the most-viewed series in the world, surpassing Stranger Things. The franchise has also spawned 15 movies and over 13 TV specials.

Live-action success and future plans

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece, released in 2023, was well-received by both fans and critics. A second season is already in development and is expected to premiere in 2025.

Fans can watch all episodes of the One Piece anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

