Max has officially renewed Conan O’Brien Must Go for a third season, even before the second season premieres this March. The travel show is hosted by veteran talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien, known for his self-deprecating humour and witty interactions with locals.

A look back at season 1

The first season consisted of four episodes, with Conan travelling to Norway, Argentina, Thailand, and Ireland. His unique blend of humour and genuine enthusiasm resonated with audiences, earning the show a 90 per cent critic rating and a 74 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show also won an Emmy Award.

What’s coming in season 2?

The second season will see Conan visiting New Zealand, Austria, and Spain. Speaking about the renewal, Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, said: "Working with Conan and his team on Conan O’Brien Must Go is the trip of a lifetime. They’re annoyingly brilliant, and no one can make locals feel as deeply uncomfortable in their own country as Conan can… this season in Lederhosen."

Conan’s recent success at the Oscars

Beyond his travel series, Conan recently hosted the 97th Academy Awards, earning some of the best reviews the ceremony has received in years. The live broadcast drew 19.7 million viewers, marking a 1 per cent increase from 18.8 million in 2023 and 19.5 million in 2024. Reports suggested that ABC is already in talks with Conan to return as host next year.

The first season of Conan O’Brien Must Go is streaming on Max.

