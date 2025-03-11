Something is terribly wrong with Wendy Williams. The popular chat show host is currently living at an assisted living facility after being diagnosed with dementia. She is living under a legal guardianship with a court appointed guardian who oversees her finances and health since May 2022.

With close to nil public appearances since then, Wendy’s most recent plea to paparazzi blew up on the internet when she dropped a note that said, “Help! Wendy”.

Police escorted Wendy Williams to hospital

The police reached the facility soon after and took her for a welfare check from the facility to a hospital. She was seen being escorted out of the building, and seated in an ambulance for “evaluation.”

According to The New York Post, the former talk show host dropped a note out of her window earlier that morning. It allegedly read: “Help! Wendy!!”

Wendy Williams and her fight to end conservatorship

Wendy Williams has been trying to end her conservatorship with her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who claims Williams is "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.”

In January, Wendy said, "I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison. I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. .... These people, there's something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not."

She added that elevators in the facility which she called a "prison" are locked and visitors are restricted, and she is unable to come and go as she pleases.

She also alleged that she is unaware of what medications the facility is administering to her.

In a documentary called Saving Wendy Williams, which was released in February, she said that she doesn’t remember the last time she was seen by a medical professional after her 2023 dementia diagnosis.

