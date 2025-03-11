Another season, another love affair and another chapter of delusion for Joe Goldberg. Penn Badgley is back as the romance-obsessed lover who can go to any lengths to claim what he thinks in his head is his (that includes killing, kidnapping and torturing) in You season 5.

Advertisment

Netflix dropped the trailer for You season five, and the story now moves to New York. This will be the fifth and final season of the psychological thriller series which has been a hot favourite ever since it released on Netflix.

You season 5 details

The official synopsis for Season 5 reads, “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Advertisment

Penn Badgley returns as the charming yet terrifyingly obsessive Joe Goldberg. This season, he is joined by Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

For the season, executive producers Michael Foley and Justin Lo have taken the responsibility of being the showrunners. Sera Gamble will remain on the series as an executive producer.

Advertisment

Watch You season 5 trailer here:

The last season for You dropped in two parts. Part one of the season 4 was released in February 2023 and the second part dropped in March 2023.

You was co-created by Greg Berlanti and Gamble. Foley and Lo serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Badgley, Gamble, Leslie Morgenstein, Leigh London Redman, Gina Girolamo, Neil Reynolds and Marcos Siega. Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The final season of You comes to Netflix April 24.