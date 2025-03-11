Director James Gunn has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of María Gabriela De Faría’s The Engineer from the set of the upcoming Superman. The highly anticipated film is set to hit cinemas this July. In the image, The Engineer appears battered and possibly knocked out, suggesting she has just had an intense battle.

Who is The Engineer?

In the comics, The Engineer (Angela Spica) is a member of The Authority, a team of superheroes. She has replaced her blood with liquid nano-technological robots, granting her the ability to create weapons, force fields, and even electrical storms at will. Her powers also make her nearly indestructible.

In James Gunn’s Superman, however, The Engineer will serve as a villain, facing off against the Man of Steel. Gunn has previously revealed that DC has long-term plans for The Authority, with a spinoff film in development.

The beginning of the DCU

Superman will be the first entry in the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The movie will also introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, setting the stage for future DCU projects.

Early buzz and cast

Early test screenings have reportedly been positive, with audiences praising the film's blend of humour and heart. It has been described as having a tone similar to Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, light-hearted yet epic.

The supporting cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

