Nicole Kidman is a big fan of Mike White, the man behind hit series The White Lotus which is currently running in its third season. While season 3 is still dropping episodes every week, there are reports that makers are already working on the next season and figuring out details.

At the premiere of her next film, Holland, Nicole Kidman spoke about the sensation that HBO series White Lotus is. The Perfect Couple’s actress said that she would be open to considering a role in The White Lotus if such an opportunity came her way. Nicole was attending the SXSW premiere of her film.

Nicole Kidman to join The White Lotus next season?

At the red carpet for her film, Nicole Kidman spoke to IndieWire and said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been asked. I’m a massive fan of Mike White, so I would do anything he writes, because I just think he’s phenomenal. I love The White Lotus. So there you go.”

She hinted that she would be willing to join the next set of guests if approached.

Nicole Kidman and Mike White have worked together on Frank Oz's The Stepford Wives (2004).

Nicole has meanwhile had a busy few years with a slate of projects – The Perfect Couple, Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, Lioness, and Expats. These are some web shows that the actress has been a part of for the past few years.

Nicole Kidman's projects in the lineup

As for Holland, Nicole Kidman will star alongside Matthew Macfadyen and Gael García Bernal. In Holland, Nicole Kidman plays a suspicious teacher who thinks her husband (Macfadyen) is having an affair. She gets her co-worker (Bernal) to help her find out the truth and discover the reality of what’s going on in her perfect suburban life. Kidman is also a producer on the project with her banner Blossom Films.

She will also be playing forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta in the Amazon Prime Video series Scarpetta. It is created by Liz Sarnoff. Based on the book series by Patricia Cornwell, Scarpetta also stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Kay's sister.