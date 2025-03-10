Paris Fashion Week saw two former co-stars get together after a long time and we can’t keep calm. Gossip Girl actors Leighton Meester and Kelly Rutherford aka Queen B and S’s mom were spotted attending Eli Saab’s show on March 8.

Advertisment

The two actresses looked chic in their attire and kept it classy with minimal makeup and no-fuss hair. They attended the Elie Saab Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show.

Gossip Girl reunion

Seated in the front row, the Gossip Girl actors were spotted chatting and hugging during the show.

Advertisment

On the famous show, Leighton played Blair Waldorf, famous elite of New York City's Upper East Side while Kelly Rutherford played mom to Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen.

Kelly Rutherford shared a video of the stars’ front-row fashion week interaction on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “A MOMENT!!!!!!!!”

Advertisment

The two leading ladies met up like this after almost 13 years since the teen drama ended. The two also posed with the designer Elie Saab and actress Sofia Carson for a group photo.

Leighton Meester appeared solo and wore a stunning floral gown. It was a black and green dress which she wore with simple jewellery.

SPOTTED: BLAIR WALDORF & LILI VAN DER WOODSEN ✨



LOOK: "Gossip Girl" stars Leighton Meester and Kelly Rutherford reunite at a fashion show in Paris featuring Elie Saab's designs.



Saab created Meester's iconic blue wedding gown in the series finale. | 📷: Screengrab from Gala… pic.twitter.com/bkRXuU8GB5 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) March 9, 2025

Kelly made a rare appearance with her 18-year-old son Hermés Giersch. The mother-son duo looked chic. Kelly kept it simple in a beige coloured dress.

About Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl was a massive sensation back in the day. Its cast included Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley. The boys have had several reunions since the show ended after six seasons in 2012.

Also read: Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan says next James Bond should be 'British'