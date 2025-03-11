Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again has achieved a major milestone, crossing 7.5 million views worldwide on Disney+ within just five days of its premiere. This makes it the platform’s biggest opening of the year. For comparison, last year’s MCU entry Agatha All Along took seven days to surpass 9 million views.

Major viewership milestone

Disney+ calculates a view by dividing the total streaming time by the show's runtime. With its impressive early numbers, Born Again is proving to be one of the most successful Marvel series on the platform.

The series has received positive feedback, currently holding an 83 per cent critic rating and an 82 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans and critics have praised its intense action sequences and strong performances.

Series overview

The first season consists of nine episodes, with three episodes released so far. New episodes are scheduled to drop weekly. The series is created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, with Scardapane serving as showrunner.

Plot and returning cast

The show follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer who once fought crime as Daredevil. Having retired after a devastating loss, he is pulled back into action when he uncovers a vast criminal conspiracy led by his archenemy, The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Several fan-favourite characters from the original Netflix series return, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

Supporting cast and future

The supporting cast features Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl. Marvel has already greenlit a second season, which began filming in February, and the studio has long-term plans for a third season.

