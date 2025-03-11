The latest entry in the long-running Doraemon anime franchise, Nobita’s Art World Tales (Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari), has taken the Japanese box office by storm in its opening weekend.

Directed by Yukiyo Teramoto with a screenplay by Satoshi Itō, the film marks the 44th theatrical installment in the beloved series.

Box office success

In its first three days, Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales sold an impressive 571,000 tickets, earning 702,817,200 yen ($4.78 million). The film debuted at #1 in Japan, surpassing Cells at Work! ($4.06 million) and Wicked ($3.5 million).

The movie was released on 9 March 2024 to celebrate the franchise’s 45th anniversary.

A legendary franchise

The Doraemon series is based on the manga by Fujiko F. Fujio, which debuted in 1969. It follows the adventures of Doraemon, a robotic cat from the 22nd century, who travels back in time to help a young boy, Nobita Nobi. As of 2024, the manga has sold over 300 million copies worldwide.

Plot and voice cast

According to the official synopsis, the film follows Doraemon, Nobita, and their friends as they enter a medieval European painting. Inside, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the land of Artoria, as well as Chai, a small demon with wings. Together, they must face a powerful enemy in search of a legendary jewel.

The voice cast includes Wasabi Mizuta, Megumi Ohara, Yumi Kakazu, Subaru Kimura, and Tomokazu Seki.

Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales is expected to be released internationally in the coming months, along with an English dub

