Love can be a powerful force - but what happens when it’s tested like never before? Novocaine makers promise to take audiences on a journey full of adrenaline-packed punches, some romance, and a lot of drama. After audiences loved the first trailer, which teased what to expect from the film, makers have dropped yet another trailer—a few days before the official premiere of the film.

Novocaine will release in theatres on March 14, 2025.

About Novocaine

Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, Novocaine delivers a gripping mix of action, romance, and suspense, pushing Nate to his limits as he fights against impossible odds. Packed with intense chases, raw emotion, and a story that proves love is worth every battle – Novocaine is every action genre lover’s dream.

The film stars a powerhouse cast featuring Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp and Jacob Batalon.

Watch the official trailer of Novocaine here:

Produced by Safehouse Pictures and Circle Management + Production, in association with Infrared Pictures, Paramount Pictures presents this thrilling love story that redefines the lengths we’ll go for the ones we love!

The film by Paramount Pictures will release in India and worldwide on March 14. It is also available on 4Dx.