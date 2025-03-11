Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses is coming to India. The American hard rock band will return to the Indian stage after 12 years. Titled as Guns N’ Roses’ India 2025 Tour, the do will see the group take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17.

The band's return to India comes at a time when the country has been hosting several international artists. Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day, and Shawn Mendes have recently played in various cities in India.

Guns N’ Roses consists of Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar). The band is expected to perform some of their most celebrated hits, including Welcome to the Jungle (1987), Sweet Child o’ Mine (1987), Shadow of Your Love (1987), November Rain (1991) and Madagascar (2008), among others.



The tickets for the same will go live on March 19. Taking to Instagram, Guns N’ Roses posted, “We’re coming to India. This is going to be special. May 17, Mumbai.”

”Guns N’ Roses has been a huge part of so many people’s musical journey. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Bringing these legends back to India is a proud moment for us. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations and left an unforgettable mark on rock history,” said Anil Makhija, COO, Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow in a statement.

About Guns N' Roses

The American hard rock band came into existence in 1985 and has defined rock music with their hit songs. Embedded in popular culture, their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.”



For four decades, the band has been one of the biggest in rock music world with many artists taking inspiration from their style of music. They are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

