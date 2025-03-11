A popular YouTuber passed away a day before her birthday while holidaying in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Alysha Burney suffered an asthma attack while she was asleep, according to her brother, Charles Burney. He hit out at reports that drugs were involved and told FOX4 that she "did not do drugs" and was a "self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans."

"She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman," he said. "There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations."

He further praised Alysha, saying she was "goal-oriented, creative, and passionate" and "was working towards her graduate degree".

Alysha had two million followers on TikTok and one million subscribers on YouTube. She was best known for her Bad Girls Club parody series.

Charles earlier confirmed Alysha's death in an Instagram post.



"I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time. It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing."

He further requested her fans to "stop harassing" his family, and that they will "share more information soon".

Alysha Burney's followers pay tributes

Several of her followers paid their tributes to the late social media influencer.

"Can't believe we lost another angel today. like this better be fake she actually does no wrong i cant believe she's gone, i refuse to believe #alyshaburney is dead," one wrote.

One of her friends, Vikki, shared Charles' post and slammed people for their behaviour.

"Just because a person has a following doesn't mean their entire being is a stunt for the internet," she wrote. "We have to start treating people with more respect. No family should have to experience what her family has just endured over the last week with harassing comments, posts, & conspiracy theories."