The highly anticipated second season of Andor is set to debut on Disney+ this April. The series serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One, which followed a group of rebels as they stole the Death Star plans from the Empire.

Cassian Andor’s next chapter

Season 2 continues the journey of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Once a thief and con man, Cassian reluctantly joins the Rebel Alliance to fight against the oppressive Galactic Empire, setting the stage for his fateful role in Rogue One.

The critically acclaimed series returns.



Watch the new trailer for season 2 of Andor, streaming April 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pW23ZrvO2O — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) February 24, 2025

Tony Gilroy on possible cameos

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Tony Gilroy was asked whether Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso might appear in Season 2. He responded, "I'm not gonna answer that question fully. We're not really teasers in our show, are we? We don't really tease very much." He further explained, "Everything that we're gonna bring in to get to Rogue One is going to be organic. There's nothing we're bringing in for fun. Or just because somebody wants to see it. It has to be germane to the story."

K-2SO’s return

Fans of Rogue One have been eager to see the return of Cassian’s sarcastic droid companion, K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk. Addressing K-2SO’s return in Season 2, Gilroy acknowledged the anticipation: "I fully know how long you've waited for this. I know how long you've waited. I have my reasons for doing it. They were really good narrative reasons, and I know that everybody's been waiting. So, we've done our best to make the most of it. I hope it passes muster."

The cast

The main cast also includes Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O’Reilly. The first three episodes of Andor Season 2 are set to premiere on Disney+ on 22 April 2025.

