Since the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2023, fans have eagerly speculated about another entry in the franchise. Now, they can rejoice, as Lionsgate has officially confirmed that John Wick 5 is in development, with Keanu Reeves set to return.

A billion-dollar franchise

The John Wick franchise, which began in 2014, has grown into a global phenomenon, spawning three sequels, a spinoff series, and an upcoming film titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. The series has grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Jenefer Brown confirms John Wick 5

In an interview with ComicBook, Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, confirmed that John Wick 5 is in early development. She stated, "This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game."

John Wick’s cameo in Ballerina

Fans won’t have to wait until John Wick 5 to see Keanu Reeves return, as he will have a cameo in Ballerina. The spinoff takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4 and follows Eve Macarro, a ballerina assassin trained in the deadly traditions of the Ruska Roma.

Ana de Armas takes center stage in this CCXP extended look at #BallerinaMovie – in theaters June 6. pic.twitter.com/3LXvk2FAj8 — Ballerina (@ballerinamovie) December 8, 2024

The cast

Ballerina features an ensemble cast, including Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on 6 June 2025.

