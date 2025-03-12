James Gunn’s Superman will have to do more than just save Metropolis this year. According to a new report, the future of Warner Bros. Discovery depends on the film’s success. The highly anticipated movie is set to hit theatres worldwide this July.

The first film in the DCU

Superman will serve as the launchpad for the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU), which was created after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios. The DCU is a complete reboot of the critically and commercially struggling DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Warner Bros. has an extensive slate of upcoming films and TV projects within this new universe, all of which depend on Superman’s performance at the box office.

Warner Bros.’ high stakes

According to a report by Puck, Superman has "taken on almost incalculable importance to Warner Bros. Discovery." The report highlights that if Warner Bros. cannot successfully establish the DCU, there is a real fear that the studio could suffer the same fate as 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in 2019.

A Warner Bros. veteran echoed this sentiment, stating, "An essential element of the stock price is believing that the I.P. of DC is meaningful. David (Zaslav, CEO of WB) bet big that they can show the world that the DC I.P. can have real value. Superman is the first movie. That will set the tone. They have a tremendous amount riding on it."

A make-or-break moment

While early reactions from insiders have been positive and James Gunn has a strong track record, success is never guaranteed. Fans and industry experts will have to wait and see if Superman can deliver when it premieres on 11 July 2025.

