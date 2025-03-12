A new case has been filed against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, implicating him in the decades-old death of actress Soundarya. The actress died on April 17, 2004, alongside her brother when their private plane crashed in Bengaluru.

Advertisment

Also Read: Here's what Kim Soo Hyun has to say about dating late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor

Soundarya’s legacy

Soundarya was one of the highest-paid actresses in the country and acted in more than 100 films in 12 years. She worked with Indian movie legends such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Mohanlal.

Advertisment

She received several prestigious awards, including three Nandi Awards, two Karnataka State Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and a National Award.

Also Read: John Wick 5 confirmed: Keanu Reeves returns to action

Allegations of murder

Advertisment

According to a report by NDTV, a police complaint has been filed in Andhra Pradesh's Khammam district alleging that Soundarya’s untimely death was not accidental but a murder connected to a property dispute with Mohan Babu.

The complaint was filed by a man named Chittimallu, who claims that Mohan Babu had been pressuring Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad, but they refused. The conflict allegedly escalated, and after Soundarya’s death, Mohan Babu is said to have forcefully taken possession of the land.

Also Read: Star Wars: Andor showrunner teases surprise Rogue One cameo in season 2

Request for police protection

Chittimallu has also appealed to the Khammam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the District Officer to provide him with police protection after receiving death threats.

No FIR registered yet

As of now, no FIR has been registered in this matter. It is unclear how the complainant is related to Soundarya and Mohan Babu. The actor has been in the news recently after attacking a journalist in his home when questioned about a property dispute he had with his younger son, Manchu Manoj.

Also Read: One Piece English dub finally catches up with Japanese version