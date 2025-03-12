George R.R. Martin has shared a glowing review of the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The series is based on his novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg and The Hedge Knight and is expected to stream on Max in 2025.

Advertisment

Also Read: Netflix releases action-packed new trailer for Devil May Cry

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg, who will one day become King Aegon V Targaryen.

Advertisment

Martin's praise for the series

Speaking to Collider, Martin expressed his enthusiasm for the adaptation, stating, "I've seen Dunk and Egg, the first season, and it's great, and now they're working on the second season." He also emphasised that the two lead characters are particularly special to him, saying, "They're not what most people would expect in a fantasy story."

Also Read: Princess Mononoke returns to IMAX for Studio Ghibli's 40th year anniversary

Advertisment

Tone and style

Unlike Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will have a lighter tone with more humour. Martin described it as "a little softer than Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, as well as a little more humorous. I hope the audience will be open to that kind of change."

Also Read: John Wick 5 confirmed: Keanu Reeves returns to action

The cast

The show stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, alongside Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell in key roles. Ira Parker (House of the Dragon, The Last Ship) is serving as the showrunner.

Also Read: Star Wars: Andor showrunner teases surprise Rogue One cameo in season 2