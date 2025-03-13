Late Telugu actress Soundarya's husband Raghu GS has responded to the allegation against actor Mohan Babu who has been accused of murdering the actress in 2004. A police complaint was filed by a man named Chittimallu, who claims that Mohan Babu had been pressuring Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad, but they refused. The conflict allegedly escalated, and after Soundarya’s death, Mohan Babu is said to have forcefully taken possession of the land.

Now in a statement issued to the press Raghu GS called the allegations ‘baseless’ and ‘false’.

Soundarya’s husband on allegations against Mohan Babu

Raghu stated that the allegations against Mohan were false and that there were no property transactions between his late wife and the actor.

He wrote, “I want to deny the baseless news which has spread across regarding to the property. To clarify, I confirm that there is no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife Late Smt. Soundarya. We never had any land transactions with him as far as my knowledge is concerned."

He said he knew Mohan for more than 25 years now and that their families, including his late wife and brother-in-law shared a ‘deep bonding of mutual trust and respect’. He added, “Respect shri Mohan Babu sir on this and wanted to share the truth with you all. We share a good rapport and are a family with Shri Mohan Babu sir In this aspect I want to confirm again that we don’t have any property transactions related to this with Shri Mohan Babu sir." Raghu requested people to ‘stop spreading wrong news’.

The allegations against Mohan Babu

Chittimalli, who claimed a threat to his life from Mohan, filed a police complaint alleging that the actor pressured Soundarya and her brother Amarnath to sell him six acres of land and a guesthouse in Jalapally near Shamshabad.

The complainant alleges that Soundarya was murdered, and Mohan took over possession of her land forcefully post her death

The complaint also flagged issues between Mohan and his younger son, Manchu Manoj, seeking justice for the latter. No FIR was filed in the matter.

In 2004, Soundarya was 31 and pregnant when her jet crashed. She was on her way to a political campaign with her brother Amarnath. The actress was one of the most popular faces of Telugu cinema at the time of her death. She also acted in a few Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films.