New BTS pictures from the sets of Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday have leaked, and they give us our first look at Ian McKellen's Magneto and James Marsden's Cyclops from the movie. Both actors are reprising their roles from the X-Men movie.

Advertisment

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps director teases cosmic clash between Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic and Galactus

Star-studded cast returns 

The movie began filming recently after Marvel revealed the news that the movie will also include the original cast of the X-Men movie. The studio unveiled 27 cast members, including fan favourites such as Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Advertisment

Also Read: Celebrity Big Brother UK: Mickey Rourke kicked off show after continued inappropriate behaviour

Advertisment

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast are all a part of the movie. Studio head Kevin Feige also announced that there will be more cast announcements in the future.

Also Read: Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow set to release in English, Hindi, and Japanese this June

Marvel's Phase 6

The Avengers will team up with the X-Men, the forces of Wakanda, and the Fantastic Four and face off against Robert Downey’s Doctor Doom and his army of Avenger variants from across the multiverse in the movie.

Avengers: Doomsday is a major part of Marvel’s Phase 6, which begins this July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026.

Also Read: Ajith's Good Bad Ugly soars at the box office while Sunny Deol's Jaat stumbles