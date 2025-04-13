New BTS pictures from the sets of Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday have leaked, and they give us our first look at Ian McKellen's Magneto and James Marsden's Cyclops from the movie. Both actors are reprising their roles from the X-Men movie.

Star-studded cast returns

The movie began filming recently after Marvel revealed the news that the movie will also include the original cast of the X-Men movie. The studio unveiled 27 cast members, including fan favourites such as Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast are all a part of the movie. Studio head Kevin Feige also announced that there will be more cast announcements in the future.

Marvel's Phase 6

The Avengers will team up with the X-Men, the forces of Wakanda, and the Fantastic Four and face off against Robert Downey’s Doctor Doom and his army of Avenger variants from across the multiverse in the movie.

First Look of James Marsden and Ian McKellen in suit has leaked, on what appears to be the set of⁠ ⁠#AvengersDoomsday!!🚨



Will #Cyclops and #Magneto team up?The latest rumors say that the #BrotherhoodOfMutants and the #XMen will unite to face the #Avengers !#Marvel pic.twitter.com/RtyhMGdVqg — I'm always angry... (@BuiltFromSmash) April 12, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday is a major part of Marvel’s Phase 6, which begins this July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026.

