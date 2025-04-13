Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow has gotten an official Indian release date. The movie was initially released in 2004 and received rave reviews from critics and audiences, and grossed over $11 million worldwide.

Advertisment

The movie was directed by Tensai Okamura and written by Katsuyuki Sumisawa. It is based on the beloved manga series by Masashi Kishimoto and is one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold 250 million copies worldwide.

Also Read: Devil May Cry: Showrunner Adi Shankar thanks YouTuber Asmongold after season 2 renewal

Re-release in English, Hindi, and Japanese

Advertisment

The upcoming re-release will happen in June 2025 and is thanks to the joint efforts of Reliance Entertainment and TV Tokyo. It will be released in English, Hindi, and Japanese across the country, according to a report by Variety.

Reliance Entertainment joins forces with TV TOKYO & Happening 365 to bring NARUTO movies to theatres across India! 🍿🇮🇳

This June get ready to experience the Naruto: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow on the big screen.@namanrs @RelianceAni pic.twitter.com/E8JMa4E2RW — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) April 11, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Studio Kadokawa announces KonoSuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 4

What is Naruto about?

The series follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village who dreams of being the greatest ninja in the world and the Hokage (leader) of the Leaf Village someday. In Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow, Naruto, his teammates Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, along with their mentor Kakashi Hatake, are sent on a mission as bodyguards to protect Princess Yukie Fujikaze.

Also Read: Ajith's Good Bad Ugly soars at the box office while Sunny Deol's Jaat stumbles

The main Japanese voice cast includes Junko Takeuchi, Yūko Kaida, Tsutomu Isobe, and Chie Nakamura. The main English voice cast includes Maile Flanagan, Yuri Lowenthal, Kate Higgins, and Dave Wittenberg.

All eight seasons of Naruto are currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Celebrity Big Brother UK: Mickey Rourke kicked off show after continued inappropriate behaviour