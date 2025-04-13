Mickey Rourke has left Celebrity Big Brother UK after more "unacceptable behaviour" and "inappropriate language" against his fellow contestant and actor Chris Hughes. Rourke had gotten in trouble earlier this week after he made homophobic comments towards another fellow contestant, JoJo Siwa.

Rourke's homophobic outburst

Rourke had received a warning for his earlier outburst and was told he would be kicked out if he continued his behaviour, where he said, “Going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” and then went on to make even more homophobic comments against Siwa.

At the time, the actor had apologised, saying, “I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions. I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so seriously. I didn’t mean any bad intentions, and if I did, sorry.”

Official statement and past misconduct allegations

A spokesperson for the show told Variety, “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

Rourke had also misbehaved with host AJ Odudu when he first joined the show. Co-host Will Best warned the actor after he grabbed Odudu.

When news first broke of Mickey Rourke's behaviour towards JoJo Siwa, actress Bella Thorne, who had worked with Rourke in the 2022 movie Girl, took to Instagram to call out the actor and share an incident from the set where the actor deviated off script and physically assaulted her during a scene.

This is not the first time the actor has been accused of inappropriate behaviour on movie sets.

