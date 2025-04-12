Bella Thorne has spoken out about her traumatic experience working with Mickey Rourke on the 2020 film Girl, following his recent use of a homophobic slur against JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother UK. In an Instagram post, Thorne described working with Rourke as "one of the all-time worst experiences" of her acting career.

Disturbing incident with metal grinder

The actress detailed a shocking moment during filming, where she claims Rourke strayed from the script and physically assaulted her during a scene.

"I had to work with this man — In a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back," Thorne wrote. "He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap. Instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone — Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

Bella Thorne's Post Photograph: (Instagram/bellathorne)

Accusations of on-set humiliation

In a second post, Thorne accused Rourke of creating a toxic work environment, alleging that he was disrespectful to the crew and attempted to humiliate her in front of them.

"So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt," she wrote. "Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew."

Rourke has faced backlash this week after making offensive remarks about JoJo Siwa’s sexuality during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Bella Thorne's 2nd Post Photograph: (Instagram/bellathorne)

