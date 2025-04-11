Mammootty's Bazooka retained its box office crown despite stiff competition from Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana and Basil Joseph’s MaranamMass. The three Malayalam releases differ widely in genre: Bazooka is an action thriller, Alappuzha Gymkhana a sports comedy, and MaranamMass a dark comedy.

Day one box office collections

All three films have had a strong start at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk, Bazooka collected ₹3.25 Cr ($379K) on its opening day, followed closely by Alappuzha Gymkhana with ₹2.75 Cr ($320K), and MaranamMass with ₹1.10 Cr ($128K).

Despite insider buzz favouring MaranamMass, Bazooka has pulled ahead, though its mixed reviews may impact its longer-term performance. Meanwhile, Alappuzha Gymkhana continues to draw praise from critics and audiences alike.

Three Malayalam films, three different genres

Bazooka, directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, stars Mammootty as businessman Vinod Menon, who teams up with IPS officer Benjamin Joshua (Gautham Vasudev Menon) to track down a serial killer.

Alappuzha Gymkhana, from Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman, follows a group of friends who bluff their way into college using a boxing quota and are forced to take the sport seriously after getting caught.

Gloves on, game on! #Alappuzhagymkhana trailer OUT NOW- Step into the ring



'Alappuzha Gymkhana' – A sports comedy directed by Khalid Rahman. Presented by Plan B Motion Pictures in association with Reelistic Studios and Produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat &… pic.twitter.com/lJxwbkKWO9 — AP International (@APIfilms) March 26, 2025

MaranamMass, also a directorial debut from Sivaprasad, centres on a local celebrity who crosses paths with a serial killer, blending dark comedy with thriller elements.

The opening weekend collections will reveal whether Bazooka maintains its lead or if the momentum shifts in favour of Alappuzha Gymkhana or MaranamMass.

