Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman’s latest film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, is receiving glowing reviews from audiences. The boxing comedy stars Premalu fame Naslen in the lead role and has become the talk of the town. Despite facing stiff competition at the box office from Mammootty’s Bazooka and Basil Joseph’s MaranaMass, the film is holding its ground.

While it’s still too early to determine which of these films will come out on top, netizens are already calling Alappuzha Gymkhana another blockbuster from the acclaimed director.

What are people saying?

• #AlappuzhaGymkhana – Khalid Rahman strikes again with a clean entertainer! Good first half, banger second. Ticks all the boxes for a colorful ride. Spot on casting, go and experience in packed cinema👊🏼🥳



VISHNU VIJAY & JIMSHI KHALID pic.twitter.com/0JOfBzEEjp — AKhil ™ 𝙂𝙮𝙈𝙆𝙃𝘼𝙉𝘼🥊 (@thanatos_x4_) April 10, 2025

#Alappuzhagymkhana



Khalid Rahman ❤️ - This man never fails to impress me.



He once again delivered a entertaining movie that maintains its momentum from start to finish 🥊🔥👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/9Hm37Vzevk — ᴀᴀᴅʜɪ (@adithyan_h) April 10, 2025

#AlappuzhaGymkhana - Good One



Nothing More Nothing Less, Start To End Just the Same Vibe Throughout The Same Graph



The actor's performance & Efforts are So Good Especially Naslen & Ganapathy are So Good also Couldn't Compare With Previous Work of Khalid Rahman!



3.2/5⭐ pic.twitter.com/C6Pd5gKI1y — Abin Babu 🦇 (@AbinBabu2255) April 10, 2025

#AlappuzhaGymkhana ; VIBE പടം 🥊😂🔥



Naslen As Jojo Total Fun ആയിരുന്നു,

Luku-Ganu പിന്നെ ചെറുത് - Kiran

Gymkhana gang എല്ലാവരും പൊളിച്ചു 👌



Decent Fun 1st Half < Pakka Action-Entertainer 2nd Half 😂🔥

ഒരു Point കഴിഞ്ഞ് Thalluma Vibe ഇടി



Overall Worthy Theatre Watch!🔥

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/iKiAFPTVU8 — 𝑴𝒊𝒅𝒉𝒖𝒏 (@Midhun_designz) April 10, 2025

Literally me during the second half of #AlappuzhaGymkhana 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ogEJnBXFIV — 𝗦𝗞 (@_sanjaykannan_) April 10, 2025

#AlappuzhaGymkhana -4/5 🔥🔥



Khalid rahman strikes again 🤌



Naslen 😂🔥

Vishnu vijay 📈 pic.twitter.com/8RPr4myUh7 — Ayan Anirudh (@AyanOffl) April 10, 2025

What is the movie about?

The story follows a group of friends who fake their admission into a local college using a boxing quota. However, they are soon caught by their coach and forced to actually train in the sport. What follows is a mix of chaos, camaraderie, and unexpected triumphs.

The film also stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and Franco Francis in key roles.

Gloves on, game on! #Alappuzhagymkhana trailer OUT NOW- Step into the ring



'Alappuzha Gymkhana' – A sports comedy directed by Khalid Rahman. Presented by Plan B Motion Pictures in association with Reelistic Studios and Produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat &… pic.twitter.com/lJxwbkKWO9 — AP International (@APIfilms) March 26, 2025

Alappuzha Gymkhana is currently running in theatres.

