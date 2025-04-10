Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman’s latest film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, is receiving glowing reviews from audiences. The boxing comedy stars Premalu fame Naslen in the lead role and has become the talk of the town. Despite facing stiff competition at the box office from Mammootty’s Bazooka and Basil Joseph’s MaranaMass, the film is holding its ground.

While it’s still too early to determine which of these films will come out on top, netizens are already calling Alappuzha Gymkhana another blockbuster from the acclaimed director.

What are people saying?

What is the movie about?

The story follows a group of friends who fake their admission into a local college using a boxing quota. However, they are soon caught by their coach and forced to actually train in the sport. What follows is a mix of chaos, camaraderie, and unexpected triumphs.

The film also stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and Franco Francis in key roles.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is currently running in theatres.

