Box office collection: Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is dominating the box office figures. The Sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer has been all over the headlines since its release on March 27.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the political drama continues to earn mind-blowing numbers at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie.

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan box office collection

Ever since its release, the movie has been in the talks. Starring two powerhouse performers, Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the movie has been earning moolah from the first day, giving a tough competition to Salman Khan's Sikandar.

In the 11 days, the movie has become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time at the worldwide box office, beating the lifetime collection of Manjummel Boys (Rs 2.4 billion).

In the domestic market, the movie has earned Rs 98.35 crore (Rs 983.5 million) [Malayalam: 89.69 crore (Rs 896 million), Kannada: 0.26 crore (Rs 2.6 million), Telugu: 2.52 crore (Rs 252 million), Tamil: 3.61 crore (Rs 361 million) and Hindi: Rs 2.27 crore (Rs 22.7 million) (estimated)]. Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the movie has earned Rs 253 crore (Rs 2.52 billion).

Highest-Grossing Mollywood Films Worldwide

In the highest-grossing Mollywood film, L2 Empuraan took the No.1 spot with Manjummel Boys slipping to second place with a box office collection of Rs 242 crore (Rs 2.4 billion). The third film is of Tovino Thomas’s survival drama from 2018.

Check the list of highest-grossing Mollywood films worldwide:-

1. Empuraan: Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion)

2. Manjummel: Boys Rs 242.25 crore (Rs 2.4 billion)

3. 2018: Rs 174.25 crore (Rs 1.7 billion)

4. AaduJeevitham: Rs 158.50 crore (Rs 1.5 billion)

5. Aavesham: Rs 156 crore (Rs 1.5 billion)

The L2 Empuraan controversy

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's courted controversy due to their problematic depiction of the 2001 Gujarat riots. Several social groups and people have raised concerns over the film’s views on the community.

WION’s review of L2 Empuraan

In his review of the film, WION’s Achu Krishnan wrote that it does not outdo its predecessor but is 'one that will forever be in its shadow.'

Krishnan, however, adds, "That is not to say that the movie is terrible or boring, but it is a shame that it never lives up to its potential. This is particularly noticeable because there are things that work really well in the movie." Read the full review here