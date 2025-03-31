Eid 2025 has witnessed the year’s first major box office clash, featuring two of the biggest releases—Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. Both films hit theaters within a few days of each other. But which one is leading at the box office, and which is trailing behind? Let’s find out.

Sikandar Box Office Collection

After a year-long hiatus, superstar Salman Khan returns to the silver screen with Sikandar. The film was released on March 30, coinciding with the Eid festival - a date that has become synonymous with Khan’s box office successes.

However, Sikandar opened to a lackluster response on its first day. The film earned Rs 26 crore (Rs 260 million) in India on Day 1, falling short of expectations. Globally, the movie collected Rs 54 crore (Rs 540 million), as per the makers.

With the Eid holiday on Monday, a spike in collections is anticipated.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection

The highly anticipated action-thriller L2: Empuraan has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Released on March 27, the film received an overwhelming response from audiences.

After a decent opening, L2: Empuraan continued to perform well in its first three days in India and globally. According to trade analyst Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 59.35 crore (Rs 590 million) in India, with a significant portion of its revenue coming from the Malayalam version.

On Sunday (March 30), L2: Empuraan had an impressive 75.26% occupancy in Malayalam-speaking regions. The sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer has already crossed Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) worldwide, making it the fastest Mollywood film to reach this milestone.

L2: Empuraan vs. Sikandar – The Box Office Battle

Defying expectations, L2: Empuraan remains unaffected by the release of Sikandar.

While Salman Khan’s film earned more than Empuraan's Day 4 collection, its overall performance has been underwhelming compared to initial predictions.

As per Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan earned approximately Rs 14 crore (Rs 140 million) in India (across all languages) on March 30, while AR Murugadoss’ action drama Sikandar raked in Rs 26 crore (Rs 260 million). These numbers suggest a close competition between the two films at the box office.

However, for a Salman Khan film, these figures are relatively low, as Sikandar even failed to secure the biggest opening of the year.

While it’s still too early to predict which movie will emerge as the ultimate box office winner, as of now, Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is leading the race.