Some TV shows, despite being great, only last for one season but still manage to leave a lasting impression. Whether it was due to low ratings, being ahead of their time, or studios simply failing to recognise their potential, these shows were cancelled after just one season.

These one-season wonders eventually found an audience, built loyal fanbases, and earned critical praise, cementing their status as cult hits. So, let’s take a look at six shows that only lasted a season but went on to become beloved cult classics.

Freaks and Geeks

This coming-of-age comedy-drama followed the lives of teenagers at William McKinley High School. The show, despite receiving praise from critics, was cancelled after its first season due to low ratings. Showrunner Paul Feig blamed the network for giving the show poor time slots and not promoting it out of fear that it may affect their hit show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Despite this, Freaks and Geeks often tops lists of shows that were cancelled too soon and enjoy a large cult following.

Wonderfalls

This fantasy show follows recent college graduate Jaye Tyler, who works a dead-end job at a gift shop, but her life takes a turn for the bizarre when she discovers that she has the ability to hear the animal figures in the shop. The show was cancelled after its first season due to low ratings, but it would go on to create a loyal fan base, receiving praise for its clever writing.

Almost Human

Set in the far future, this show follows police detective John Kennex, who is forced to team up with Dorian, a combat android. Despite receiving mixed reviews at the time of its release, the show found a loyal fanbase and was praised for the themes it explored and its excellent world-building, with many pointing out that had the show got a second season, it would have truly lived up to its potential.

My So-Called Life

The show followed the high school life of Angela Chase. Despite receiving critical acclaim, it was cancelled after its first season due to low ratings. My So-Called Life was the first show to have a fan campaign on the internet to stop its cancellation, and there was a chance for a second season.

Showrunner Winnie Holzman ultimately decided to drop the idea after lead actress Claire Danes said she did not wish to return. The show still enjoys a loyal cult following and is considered one of the best teenage dramas ever made.

Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip

The show was created by Oscar-winning writer Aaron Sorkin and followed the behind-the-scenes workings of a sketch comedy show. Unfortunately, it premiered at the same time as the sitcom 30 Rock, a show with a similar premise, which led to many comparisons, despite their vastly different tones.

Its high production budget and star-studded cast eventually led to the show being cancelled after its first season. However, the show found an audience in later years and received praise for its writing and performances, particularly for the late Matthew Perry, who played the lead role.

Firefly

Arguably the biggest cult hit on this list, this sci-fi western created by Joss Whedon follows the adventures of the mercenary crew of the Firefly-class ship, Serenity. The show was cancelled after airing 11 of the 14 episodes from the first season.

It spawned numerous online support campaigns from fans even before its cancellation, with many blaming the studio for the low ratings, as the episodes were aired out of order, making it difficult to follow, and the show was marketed as a comedy when it was more of an action-drama.

