Black Mirror Season 7: Netflix has dropped a new season for Black Mirror. The show released on April 10 and continues the exploration of technology’s impact on humans and society at large. It will show how it affects us for better or worse, offering great solutions to everyday issues while also complicating our lives with new-age problems.

Netflix offered a peak into the new season when it teased the new show on March 31 with an official trailer. So what we know is that the show has six episodes this season.

Black Mirror Season 7 begins streaming

The season opener ‘Common People,’ features actors Chris O'Dowd, Rashida Jones, and Tracee Ellis Ross, which will show a husband employing an advanced system known as Rivermind to aid his ailing wife which leads to them facing unforeseen consequences.

Watch the trailer for Black Mirror here:

The second episode is called ‘Bête Noire,’ starring Siena Kelly and Rosy McEwen. It will depict a reunion between two women at their workplace. As one starts to behave differently, her friend starts to notice the changes something that others can’t.

Episode three, ‘Eulogy,’ will feature Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran, exploring tech that allows individuals to revisit their photographs, leading a solitary man to get stuck in a deeply buried and painful past.

The fourth episode will have Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, and Harriet Walter. The episode ‘Hotel Reverie’ is about one Hollywood actor who finds herself immersed in a remake of a romantic film through a tech named ‘Redream.’ Following the script is her only way out of the simulation.

In the fifth episode ‘Plaything,’ starring Peter Capaldi and Lewis Gribben, the narrative will centre on an eccentric recluse fixated on a 1990s video game, who begins communicating with the non-playable characters in the game.

The season finale titled ‘USS Callister: Into Infinity’ is a continuation from season 4 starring Cristin Milioti, as the crew of the USS Callister. She navigates new and uncharted challenges in the aftermath of Robert Daly's (Jesse Plemons) departure.