Great news for Jennifer Lopez fans as the singer-songwriter is set to host the 2025 American Music Awards. She will take to hosting duties after she did last in 2015.

Advertisment

Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards 2025

American Music Awards made the announcement on social media about JLo taking the stage to host the awards ceremony after last doing it some ten years ago. In a press statement, Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards. Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer."

Jennifer Lopez in 2015 had stunned her fans as she danced to a medley of songs that year and also hosted the show.

Advertisment

The American Music Awards brought back JLo this year as the American Music Awards will complete 50 years in 2024.

In a taped interview, Jennifer Lopez said, "It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl.”

Her first performance at the AMAs was in 2001. Reflecting on that, she said, "It was so long ago — but the energy in the room was very electric. I decided that I was gonna change for every time I came out there [onstage]. We did this dance medley to all of these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy."

Advertisment

Jennifer Lopez has taken to the AMAs stage at least 10 times if not more.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorced and single

This year, the American Music Awards will pay tribute to US troops. The show will be produced by Dick Clark Productions. It will air on May 26.