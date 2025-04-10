Lizzo’s disappearance from the public eye for a large part of 2023 and the following year in which she worked on herself, was all planned. The singer revealed that it was an arbitrary taken decision but one she decided was the right thing to do. She wanted to get away from all the chaos and take a break.

Lizzo recently opened up on the conscious break she took. She told Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast about how she was “protecting my peace” when she decided to disappear post the scandal. Lizzo, in late 2023 was hit with lawsuits as her former tour dancers complained of sexual harassment and hostile work environment. Lizzo denied all these claims.

On the podcast, she said, “I had planned on being off-cycle. That means you’re not in the media, you’re not doing interviews. Your album cycle is done. And I think the best, most simplest answer as to why I am back now is ’cause my album’s done. This is my job, you know, I am a musical artist.”

“But I think it’s loaded this time because at the exact same time I was like, ‘I’m going on a vacation. I’m gonna be in Japan. I’m gonna go to Kyoto and be in the woods and disappear.’ I also had a huge scandal come out.”

She also added that it was “end of my album cycle” for her 2022 album Special. Lizzo wanted a break between that and new music. She said, “This was planned… I’m in Japan, I’m in the woods, I’m meditating, and oh, this scandal just happened. Where’s Lizzo? So I’m aware of that. I’m cognizant of it, and I’m up for the challenge of explaining this to the people who care about me ’cause they deserve to know, honestly.”

Lizoo has meanwhile also been busy with working on her body as she has shown dramatic weight loss over the last two years.

