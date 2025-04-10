Andor season two is gearing up for its premiere on Disney+. Showrunner Tony Gilroy credits Pedro Pascal's The Mandalorian's success for giving him a platform to pitch the show. The first season of the show was released in 2022 and received rave reviews from critics and fans.

A prequel to Rogue One

Andor is set before the events of the 2016 film Rogue One, which follows a group of rebels as they steal the Death Star plans from the Empire. The show follows the adventures of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, a thief and con man who reluctantly joins the Rebel Alliance.

The Mandalorian’s impact

In an interview with Empire, Gilroy credited the head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, and Disney CEO Bob Iger for supporting the show and said that the success of The Mandalorian helped give them a platform to get the show off the ground.

"Their success is what would fuel the whole thing. I mean, no Baby Yoda, no Andor. Seriously. Don’t think that we don’t know that," he continued. "Online, [people] try to drive a wedge all the time between us, and [Jon] Favreau and [Dave] Filoni,” says Gilroy. “It’s horrible what people say; it’s terrible. And the truth is, we don’t have a show without them. They gave us the muscle to go."

Gilroy also revealed that Andor was initially planned as a five-season show, but they had to scale it back to two seasons. The main cast also includes Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O’Reilly.

The Empire cannot win.



Andor returns for its final season. Don’t miss the three-episode premiere streaming April 22, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aYFLbDVSix — Star Wars (@starwars) April 8, 2025

The first three episodes of Andor Season 2 are set to premiere on Disney+ on 22 April 2025.

