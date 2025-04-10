The first reviews and reactions for Ajith's latest action extravaganza, Good Bad Ugly, are here. Adhik Ravichandran directs the movie, and Ajith plays AK, a retired gangster who is forced to confront his past after an old rival kidnaps his son.

Advertisment

Also Read: Dune maker Denis Villeneuve wants Batman actor Robert Pattinson to join franchise

With a reported budget of ₹270 crores ($31.5 million), Good Bad Ugly is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with Ajith said to have received ₹165 crores ($19 million) as his fee.

Also Read: Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Advertisment

Hnetizens have to say about Good Bad Ugly

Good - if you don’t watch

Bad - if you watch

Ugly - your face after watching #GoodBadUgly — SR Lakshmi Narasimhan (@narasimhan_sr) April 10, 2025

Advertisment

#GoodBadUgly:A Peak Commercial entertainer aka Fan Boy samabavam for AK🙌🏻

((Keep your logic in a side and enjoy the rollercoaster Show😎))



101% pakka theatrical stuff with a lot of unimaginable crossovers or references with a perfect blend of mass masala..!🥵#GoodBadUglyFDFS pic.twitter.com/C8j6EoAOPH — MR . AK (@anandhumanoj666) April 10, 2025

MASS SAMBAVAM unleashed!! What a ride #GoodBadUgly is — pure goosebumps material!

Ajith sir's screen presence is next level!

Wishing the team unstoppable success — BLOCKBUSTER loading!

Who else is planning second and third shows already?? — THE LORD (@Smackerz_Lord) April 10, 2025

Also Read: James Gunn's Superman gets mixed reactions at test screening

#GoodBadUgly #GBUMaamey

#GoodBadUglyreview

Double treat for fans.

Enjoying, fun and good entertaining for common audiences.

Don't miss it.. that's all.

Bloopers mukkiyam.

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 — Red Dragon (@RajTamizharasan) April 10, 2025

#GoodBadUgly is a treat to fans. Enjoyed the retro songs , mass scenes , interval and the intro . Those who enjoyed mark antony will like this movie as well . John Rick , Wong Lee reference 😀. #GoodBadUglyFDFS — MC (@mcthegooner1) April 10, 2025

A big-budget production

Co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, the film began production in May 2024 in Hyderabad and wrapped in December. The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with Abinadhan Ramanujam handling cinematography and Vijay Velukutty serving as the editor.

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and B. S. Avinash.

Also Read: Good Bad Ugly trailer: Ajith looks phenomenal in this stylish action comedy