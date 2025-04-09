Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning will now get its official premiere at the coveted Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood film will the eighth film in the iconic spy franchise and possibly the last time when Tom will play the role of world famous spy Ethan Hunt who goes on to do the most daring stunts and action to save the world.

The Mission Impossible film recently dropped its trailer and fans have been raving about how Tom makes all action sequences look so easy and believable even when he’s not that young anymore.

The film will premiere at Cnnes out of competition. It will premiere on May 14 with Tom Cruise and director-writer Christopher McQuarrie in attendance. It will mark Tom Cruise’s third time at Cannes, with the first being for Ron Howard’s Far and Away in 1992 and the second just a few years ago for Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. During his last Cannes appearance, Cruise also received an honorary Palme d’Or and gave a masterclass to attendees. Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer teases Tom Cruise hanging on for his life, yet again

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning plot

Cannes Film Festival in its press release revealed, “In ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, who he has portrayed since the beginning of the franchise in 1996, and his IMF team ask you to trust them one last time. After almost three decades of thrills, stunts and intrigue, ‘The Final Reckoning’ delivers an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning aso features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga and Angela Bassett.

The film is meanwhile set to release theatrically on May 21 in France and May 23 in the U.S., both via Paramount Pictures.

About Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2025 will run from May 13 to 24. The festival will announce its full lineup this week.