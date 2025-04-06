Every time Tom Cruise takes up the role of Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible films, he ends up doing a daredevil stunt that leaves you gasping. Returning possibly for the last time as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise does the unimaginable as he hangs on for his dear life. In a trailer shared at CinemaCon, Tom can be seen dangling from the wing of an airborne biplane as it flies upside down in new footage.

The Paramount Pictures film debuted its trailer at the CinemaCon.

Mission Impossible Final Reckoning -- what to expect

Yet again, he takes on the duty of saving the world. In the trailer, you can hear someone saying, “You gave him an aircraft carrier?”

Tom Cruise is later seen vaulting from the ship’s deck into the ocean.

As its title suggests, Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be the last time when Tom Cruise plays the famous spy in the espionage series. It is a direct followup to 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The film like its predecessors was a major hit among fans post-release and earned more than $570 million globally. But the film was a box office disappointment because costs ballooned to nearly $300 million due to COVID shutdowns and the expense of resuming shooting during the pandemic.

At the CinemaCon this year, Tom Cruise took the stage to honour his frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie as CinemaCon’s Director of the Year. He praised the director for his help on projects like Top Gun: Maverick, as well as his contributions to World War Z with Brad Pitt.

At the stage, Tom said, “He didn’t do it for personal glory, but in recognition of the responsibility we had for others. We were able to keep people working safely throughout that time period.”

Cast and release date

The Final Reckoning will have stars like Simon Pegg, as well as Esai Morales, who served as the primary human antagonist in the previous film. The cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Rolf Saxon, all of whom appeared in previous installments. Newcomers to the series include Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, and Nick Offerman. McQuarrie, who has directed three previous “Mission: Impossible” movies, returns behind-the-camera. He wrote the script with Erik Jendresen.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will release in theaters on May 23, 2025.