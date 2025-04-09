If the original cast was not enough, Denis Villeneuve now wants to cast Batman star Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Dune film. Dune 3 aka Dune: Messiah might feature the handsome actor if all goes well.

Dune maker interested in casting Robert Pattinson

Denis is currently busy working on the next Dune installment ahead of a summer shoot, according to Variety. Denis is now keen to have Robert Pattinson in the mix of things alongside Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet and other stars.

Currently, no formal offer has been made and we’re not certain of which role the Mickey 17 actor would be offered.

Robert Pattinson recently worked with Zendaya in the A24 film The Drama. He is currently busy filming Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey. He’s also the star of Warner Bros.’s The Batman, with a sequel set to open in theaters in 2027.

Meanwhile, we know for sure that production for Dune 3 will begin this year as Legendary revealed last year that the next Dune chapter was in development. Dune and Dune: Part 2 were both super successful at the box office. The first two films have earned a combined $1.12 billion at the global box office and won eight Oscars from 15 nominations.

Dune films have a starry lineup

Dune films have so far featured some of the most stellar performers including Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Oscar Isaac,and others.

Dune: Messiah will take place a dozen years after the events of Part 2.