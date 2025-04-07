Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated upcoming Hollywood films, with a steady stream of behind-the-scenes pictures emerging from the sets in Italy. Based on the 8th-century poem by Homer, the movie is expected to be a grand adaptation of the Greek epic.

Pattinson rumoured to play a god

According to Italian magazine Chi, Robert Pattinson is reportedly playing the role of Hermes, the Greek god known for his speed and wit. In Greek mythology, Hermes is the son of Zeus, the king of the gods, and the mortal woman Maia. After impressing Zeus with his cleverness, Hermes is granted full godhood and appointed as the messenger of the gods.

What is The Odyssey about?

The film will follow the long and perilous sea voyage of Odysseus, who is cursed by Poseidon after the Greeks win the Trojan War. Throughout the tale, Hermes aids Odysseus on multiple occasions, guiding and protecting him during his journey.

Earlier rumours suggested Pattinson might be playing the ghost of Achilles, the famed warrior who fought beside Odysseus in the Trojan War but died before it ended.

An all-star cast

So far, only two roles have been officially confirmed: Matt Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as his son, Telemachus. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Filming is currently underway in the Aeolian Islands of Sicily, Italy. With a reported budget of $250 million, The Odyssey is Nolan’s most expensive project to date. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 17 July 2026.

