The latest behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of director Christopher Nolan's fantasy epic The Odyssey give us our first look at Zendaya and a very ripped Matt Damon. The film is an adaptation of the 8th-century poem by Homer.

What is The Odyssey about?

The Odyssey follows the long and dangerous sea voyage of the Greek hero Odysseus, who is cursed by Poseidon, the god of the sea. While Matt Damon has been confirmed to be playing Odysseus, Zendaya’s role has not been officially announced.

Who is Zendaya playing in the movie?

It is rumoured that she will portray Athena, the Greek goddess of warfare and wisdom. In The Odyssey, Athena is Odysseus’ patron goddess, guiding him through his trials and helping him on his long journey home.

Another possibility is that Zendaya could be playing Calypso, the sea nymph who traps Odysseus on her island of Ogygia for seven years. Calypso is the daughter of the Titan Atlas, cursed by Zeus to never leave her island.

Filming for The Odyssey is currently taking place in the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy. With a reported budget of $250 million, this is Nolan’s most expensive project to date.

The cast

The rest of the cast of The Odyssey includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and Lupita Nyong’o.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 17 July 2026.

