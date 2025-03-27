The family of the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron held a press conference alongside their legal representative, Bu Ji-seok, from the law firm Buyu Law. The actress was found dead at her home in Seoul on the 16th of last month, with the cause of death later determined as suicide.

Shortly after Kim Sae-ron's passing, her family claimed through the YouTube channel Hoverlab that she had allegedly been in a relationship with actor Kim Soo-hyun from 2015, when she was 15, until 2021.

Family releases evidence

According to a report by JTBC News, at the press conference, Bu Ji-seok stated, “The deceased’s private life is being indiscriminately dug up, and the criticism of the bereaved family continues, so we are releasing the relevant evidence in the hope that this will stop,” adding, “We want to put an end to the controversy.”

After the YouTube video surfaced and sparked a huge backlash against Kim Soo-hyun, his agency denied the relationship and pressed criminal charges.

Allegations against Kim Soo-hyun

Ji-seok added, “He (Kim Soo-hyun) is lying that they only dated after she became an adult,” and presented KakaoTalk conversation messages that Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun had exchanged in 2016. At the time, the actress was 17 years old, and the actor was 29.

Kim Sae-ron’s letter to Kim Soo-hyun

The family also released a letter that Kim Sae-ron had attempted to send to the actor regarding their relationship. In the letter, she wrote, "We've been together for about five to six years," and, "It's both my first and last love, so I hope you don't avoid me." She also apologised for posting a picture of the two on her social media, which had previously sparked dating rumours.

The family further announced that they would be taking legal action against those who violated Kim Sae-ron's privacy.

