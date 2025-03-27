Lady Gaga will soon take to the roads as the singer-songwriter announced her upcoming 2025 world tour – The Mayhem Ball.

Lady Gaga shared the news with her fans on social media. The tour will kick off in Las Vegas in July 2025 and will follow her headlining the famous Coachella music festival.

As per the announcement, this will be Lady Gaga’s “first arena tour since 2018.”

She wrote, “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Notably, the world tour is named after her latest studio album, Mayhem. Mayhem released on March 7.

As she announced the album, she said that she had no plans of touring initially but owing to the massive response to the album, she has changed her mind and will take to touring.

Lady Gaga's The Mayhem Ball 2025 world tour dates

July 16 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena]

August 6 – Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena

August 7 – Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena

August 22 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

August 23 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

August 26 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

August 31 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

September 1 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center'

September 10 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

September 11 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

September 15 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

September 17 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

September 29 – London, United Kingdom, at The O2

September 30 – London, United Kingdom, at The O2

October 2 – London, United Kingdom, at The O2

October 7 – Manchester, United Kingdom, at Co-Op Live

October 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena

October 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena

October 19 – Milan, Italy, at Unipol Forum

October 20 – Milan, Italy, at Unipol Forum

October 28 – Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

October 29 – Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

November 4 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena

November 5 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena

November 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

November 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis Arena

November 13 – Lyon, France, at LDLC Arena

November 14 – Lyon, France, at LDLC Arena

November 17 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

November 18 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

November 20 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena