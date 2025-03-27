Lady Gaga will soon take to the roads as the singer-songwriter announced her upcoming 2025 world tour – The Mayhem Ball.
Lady Gaga shared the news with her fans on social media. The tour will kick off in Las Vegas in July 2025 and will follow her headlining the famous Coachella music festival.
Lady Gaga to go on world tour soon
As per the announcement, this will be Lady Gaga’s “first arena tour since 2018.”
She wrote, “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”
Notably, the world tour is named after her latest studio album, Mayhem. Mayhem released on March 7.
As she announced the album, she said that she had no plans of touring initially but owing to the massive response to the album, she has changed her mind and will take to touring.
Lady Gaga's The Mayhem Ball 2025 world tour dates
July 16 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena
July 18 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena]
August 6 – Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena
August 7 – Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena
August 22 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden
August 23 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden
August 26 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden
August 31 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
September 1 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center'
September 10 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
September 11 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
September 15 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
September 17 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
September 29 – London, United Kingdom, at The O2
September 30 – London, United Kingdom, at The O2
October 2 – London, United Kingdom, at The O2
October 7 – Manchester, United Kingdom, at Co-Op Live
October 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena
October 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena
October 19 – Milan, Italy, at Unipol Forum
October 20 – Milan, Italy, at Unipol Forum
October 28 – Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi
October 29 – Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi
November 4 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena
November 5 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena
November 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
November 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis Arena
November 13 – Lyon, France, at LDLC Arena
November 14 – Lyon, France, at LDLC Arena
November 17 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena
November 18 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena
November 20 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena