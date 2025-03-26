Choo Sung-hoon's agency has denied recent rumours that he covered the cost of Korean actress Kim Sae-ron's funeral. The actress tragically took her own life in February at the age of 24.

Rumours sparked by viral post

Choo Sung-hoon, a retired MMA fighter turned actor, is currently hosting the Netflix talk show Try? Choo-ry!. Rumours that he paid for Kim Sae-ron's funeral expenses began circulating after a viral blog post claimed the two had formed a close bond while filming The Fishermen and the City: Palau Edition. The post alleged that Kim was like a daughter to him and that he was deeply saddened by her passing.

Official denial from BonBooEnt

In response to the speculation, Choo Sung-hoon's agency, BonBooEnt, released a statement denying the claims, saying, "The claim that Choo Sung-hoon covered Kim Sae-ron’s funeral expenses is untrue."

The agency further clarified, "While Choo Sung-hoon did appear as a guest on the same variety show as the late actress in the past, they only met once on the program and did not have any personal relationship."

BonBooEnt also addressed the rapid spread of misinformation, adding, "This baseless rumour about him covering the funeral costs has been suddenly spreading through social media and YouTube without any truth to it."

A nationwide controversy

Kim Sae-ron’s sudden death has caused widespread controversy in South Korea after the YouTube channel Hoverlab revealed that she had allegedly been in a relationship with actor Kim Soo-hyun since she was 15.

Kim Soo-hyun, one of the highest-paid actors in the country, has been absent from the public eye since facing massive backlash over the revelation.

