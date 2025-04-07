Antony Perumbavoor, producer of the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan, shared a touching photo with director Prithviraj Sukumaran, capturing a heartfelt moment between the two. The post was shared to celebrate the movie crossing Rs. 250 crore ($30 million) at the global box office. Perumbavoor also expressed his gratitude to the film's writer, Murali Gopy, in a separate post.

A record-breaking yet controversial success

The film, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and the second instalment in a planned trilogy, has been surrounded by controversy. Right-wing groups have criticised its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Since its release, both Perumbavoor and Prithviraj have received notices from the Income Tax Department. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also raided the offices of co-producer Gokulam Gopalan.

Despite the backlash, L2: Empuraan has officially become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

WION’s Review of L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan was one of the most highly anticipated Malayalam releases in recent memory. While the sequel attempts to raise the stakes and build on the foundation laid by Lucifer, it doesn't quite live up to the same standard. The film features impressive performances and grand visuals, but according to WION’s review, it’s weighed down by an overindulgent screenplay from writer Murali Gopy.

#L2E #Empuraan now reigns as the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema history.



The new industry benchmark.



This moment belongs not just to us but to every heartbeat that echoed in theatres, to every cheer, every tear, to you.



Running successfully in theatres near you.… pic.twitter.com/N5v7z7g84q — Aashirvad Cinemas (@aashirvadcine) April 5, 2025

