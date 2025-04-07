After multiple delays, the highly anticipated Mohanlal-Shobana starrer Thudarum has an official April release date. The film reunites the iconic pair of Mohanlal and Shobana on screen after nearly 16 years. They have worked together in over 50 films, including classics like Nadodikattu, Minnaram, Manichitrathazhu, and Thenmavin Kombath.

They were last paired together in the 2004 family drama Mambazhakkalam, though they did share screen time in the 2009 action-thriller Sagar Alias Jacky, in which Shobana had a cameo.

Mohanlal first collaboration with Tharun Moorthy

Thudarum marks Mohanlal’s first collaboration with director Tharun Moorthy, who directed the Nation Award-winning 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka. The movie is written by award-winning artist and writer K. R. Sunil.

The movie is a crime drama, and Mohanlal stars as Shanmugham, a taxi driver leading a peaceful life with his wife, Lalitha (Shobana) and their two children. But their ideal life takes a dark turn when a secret from Shanmugham's past comes back to haunt him.

Releasing amidst Empuraan's success

The supporting cast includes Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju. Thudarum is set to be released this April 25.

Mohanlal is currently enjoying the success of L2: Empuraan, which has been mired in controversy with right-wing groups over its portrayal of the 2022 Gujarat riots. Despite this, the movie has grossed over 250 crores worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

