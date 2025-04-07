Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: Must-see films from the martial arts legend

Jackie Chan turns 71 Source: WION Web Desk

A global superstar

Jackie Chan is gearing up for Karate Kid: Legends and is celebrating his 71st birthday today. The global superstar started his career as a child actor and would become a stuntman, working alongside martial arts legend Bruce Lee. He made his debut as a leading man in the 1973 martial arts film Little Tiger of Canton. In a career spanning five decades, Jackie Chan has delighted audiences worldwide with his death-defying stunts and incredible comic timing. So, on this special occasion, we decided to look at five unforgettable movies from his extraordinary career.