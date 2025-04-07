Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: Must-see films from the martial arts legend

A global superstar
Jackie Chan is gearing up for Karate Kid: Legends and is celebrating his 71st birthday today. The global superstar started his career as a child actor and would become a stuntman, working alongside martial arts legend Bruce Lee. He made his debut as a leading man in the 1973 martial arts film Little Tiger of Canton. In a career spanning five decades, Jackie Chan has delighted audiences worldwide with his death-defying stunts and incredible comic timing. So, on this special occasion, we decided to look at five unforgettable movies from his extraordinary career.
Armour of God (1989)
Jackie Chan stars as a treasure hunter who must protect an ancient relic known as the 'Armour of God' from a fanatical cult. Chan came the closest he had ever been to death while filming this movie, during what was supposed to be a routine stunt. His efforts paid off, as the movie became a blockbuster hit and spawned two sequels.
Rush Hour (1998)
In the movie that cemented his legacy as a global superstar, Chan starred as the no-nonsense Hong Kong police officer who is forced to team up with the fast-talking LAPD Detective Carter, played by the excellent Chris Tucker. The movie would go on to spawn two sequels and is the most successful franchise of Jackie Chan's career.
Drunken Master (1978)
One of the earliest blockbusters in Jackie Chan's career, Drunken Master is credited with revitalising the martial arts genre. Chan played Wong Fei-hung, a young man who is forced to become the student of an eccentric martial arts master. In his biography, Chan revealed that he nearly lost an eye while filming the movie.
Police Story (1985)
In this brilliant martial arts comedy, Jackie Chan starred as police detective "Kevin" Chan Ka-Kui, who must clear his name after being framed for murder. The movie became a massive hit and is widely considered one of the greatest action films of all time. Police Story is the actor's second most successful franchise after Rush Hour.
Wheels on Meals (1984)
This martial arts comedy saw Jackie Chan team up with Hong Kong martial arts legend Sammo Hung. The movie was a blockbuster, and the climactic fight between Chan and kickboxing champion Benny 'The Jet' Urquidez is considered by many to be one of the best fight sequences ever filmed.